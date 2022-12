Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wilson Elser on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Clear Blue Insurance Company to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, for disputed property damage claims resulting from a weather event, was filed by Kuhn Raslavich PA on behalf of Denny Bonilla and Diana Navarro. The case is 6:22-cv-02335, Bonilla et al v. Clear Blue Insurance Company.

Insurance

December 15, 2022, 5:48 PM