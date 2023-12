News From Law.com

Following oral arguments Tuesday, the Ohio Supreme Court is chewing on a tough issue: whether a consumer should have reasonably anticipated and guarded against swallowing an inch and a half-long bone in his boneless chicken wing as a matter of law or the case should proceed to a jury to determine the potential liability of a restaurant and its food supplier.

