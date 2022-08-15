Who Got The Work

Tenet Healthcare, a health care service provider based in Dallas, and other defendants have retained lawyers Stefanie R. Reagan, Patrick F. Hickey and William O'Brien from Hickey Hauck Bishoff Jeffers & Seabolt as counsel in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The action was filed June 30 in Michigan Eastern District Court by Elder Brinkman Law and Korkis Law Firm on behalf of Denise Bonds and Shenesia Rhodes, who allege that they were terminated after raising concerns about dangerous and unsanitary conditions in violation of the Michigan Whistleblowers Protection Act. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge David M. Lawson, is 2:22-cv-11491, Bonds et al v. Compass Group et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

August 15, 2022, 4:23 AM