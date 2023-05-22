Who Got The Work

Joseph L. Francoeur and Evgenia Soldatos of Wilson Elser have stepped in to represent New York law firm Wexler & Kaufman and attorneys Evan Teich and Brett Wexler in a legal malpractice action. The suit, filed April 6 in New York Southern District Court by Schwartz & Ponterio, brings claims on behalf of a former client who alleges that the law firm negligently transmitted over $427,000 in real estate sale proceeds to fraudsters. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl, is 1:23-cv-02877, Bonde v. Wexler & Kaufman, PLLC et al.

New York

May 22, 2023, 4:01 AM

Carl Ulfsson Bonde

Schwartz & Ponterio, PLLC

Brett Wexler

Evan Teich

Wexler & Kaufman, PLLC

Wilson Elser

Ceccarelli Law Firm PLLC

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct