Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Hinckley Allen & Snyder on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Brown University, medical school professor Rena Wing and other defendants to Rhode Island District Court. The complaint was filed by attorneys Christine L. Marinello and David S. Cass on behalf of former medical school professor Dale Bond, who was allegedly discriminated against and terminated because he is male. The case is 1:23-cv-00081, Bond v. Lifespan Corp. et al.