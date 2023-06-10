McAfee & Taft shareholders Kristin M. Simpsen and Michael F. Lauderdale have stepped in to represent Devon Energy, an Oklahoma-based petroleum company engaged in hydrocarbon exploration, in a pending class action over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The action was filed April 26 in Oklahoma Western District Court by Josephson Dunlap LLP and Bruckner Burch PLLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Joe Heaton, is 5:23-cv-00347, Bond v. Devon Energy Corporation.
Energy
June 10, 2023, 11:51 AM