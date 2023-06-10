Who Got The Work

McAfee & Taft shareholders Kristin M. Simpsen and Michael F. Lauderdale have stepped in to represent Devon Energy, an Oklahoma-based petroleum company engaged in hydrocarbon exploration, in a pending class action over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The action was filed April 26 in Oklahoma Western District Court by Josephson Dunlap LLP and Bruckner Burch PLLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Joe Heaton, is 5:23-cv-00347, Bond v. Devon Energy Corporation.

Energy

June 10, 2023, 11:51 AM

Plaintiffs

Brian Bond

Plaintiffs

Josephson Dunlap Law Firm

Whitten Burrage

Richard Burch

defendants

Devon Energy Corporation

defendant counsels

McAfee & Taft

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations