New Suit - Contract

Holland & Hart and Sheppard Mullin filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Wyoming District Court on behalf of Bond Pharmacy Inc. The complaint, aimed at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming, alleges nonpayment for home infusion therapy services, which enable patients to receive medications through surgically-implanted pumps. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00053, Bond Pharmacy Inc. v. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming.

Insurance

March 30, 2023, 5:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Bond Pharmacy Inc

Plaintiffs

Holland & Hart

defendants

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract