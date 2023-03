New Suit - Contract

Holland & Hart and Sheppard Mullin filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Wyoming District Court on behalf of Bond Pharmacy d/b/a AIS Healthcare. The suit seeks $643,000 allegedly owed by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming for services rendered. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00053, Bond Pharmacy, Inc. d/b/a Ais Healthcare v. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming.

Health Care

March 29, 2023, 8:36 PM

Plaintiffs

Bond Pharmacy, Inc. d/b/a Ais Healthcare

Plaintiffs

Holland & Hart

defendants

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract