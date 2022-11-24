New Suit - Contract

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, a subsidiary of Elevance Health, was sued for breach of contract Wednesday in Virginia Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Sheppard Mullin on behalf of Bond Pharmacy Inc. d/b/a AIS Healthcare, accuses Anthem of wrongfully denying claims and recouping payments totaling approximately $525,000. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01343, Bond Pharmacy, Inc. d/b/a AIS Healthcare v. Anthem Health Plans of Virginia, Inc. d/b/a Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

Health Care

November 24, 2022, 7:12 AM