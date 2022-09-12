New Suit - Contract

King & Spalding and Bradley Arant Boult Cummings filed a lawsuit Sunday in Illinois Northern District Court on behalf of Bond Pharmacy d/b/a Advanced Infusion Solutions (AIS). The suit accuses Blue Cross Blue Shield Association of underpaying or refusing to pay AIS for home infusion therapy services and medications rendered to defendants members. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-04903, Bond Pharmacy d/b/a/ Advanced Infusion Solutions v. Blue Cross Blue Shield Association.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

September 12, 2022, 7:20 AM