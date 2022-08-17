Bond Market Slows in New Jersey Amid Interest Rate Changes |...

News From Law.com

Amid interest rate hikes, government bond market activity in New Jersey took a step back in the first half of this year. In the first six months of 2022, there were 110 bond issues worth a combined $3.08 billion, according to data compiled by Refinitiv. That's a 9.8% decrease in the number of bond issuances, and a decrease of 50% in par amount. The market change comes as New Jersey's bond counsel community lost two important figures earlier this year: Jack Kraft and Lisa Gorab.

New Jersey

August 17, 2022, 10:00 AM