New Suit - Employment Class Action

Fluke Corp., a manufacturer of industrial diagnostic equipment, was slapped with a wage-and-hour class action Friday in Washington Western District Court. The suit, over the alleged failure to pay overtime wages, was filed by Bruckner Burch PLLC; Josephson Dunlap Law Firm; and Piskel Yahne Kovarik. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-01241, Bond et al v. Fluke Corporation.