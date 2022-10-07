Bond Denied For Suspended Attorney Tex McIver Ahead of Murde...

News From Law.com

It's been four months since the Supreme Court of Georgia overturned a murder conviction for suspended Atlanta attorney Claude Lee "Tex" McIver III in the 2016 shooting death of his wife, Diane.As prosecutors prepare to retry the case, McIver will remain behind bars after Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney denied bond for the 80-year-old Friday."I don't find that there is a set of conditions that I could impose that would guarantee or sufficiently assure me, Mr. McIver, that you will come to court for your trial," said McBurney.

Georgia

October 07, 2022, 12:21 PM