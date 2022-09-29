Bonanza for Insurance Litigators as Hurricane Ian Estimated ...

News From Law.com

The early numbers do not look good for already beleaguered Florida insurers who will likely be hit with billions of dollars in claims after Hurricane Ian. "Hurricane Ian is going to be a bonanza for insurance litigators," said Stephen K. Halpert, who has been a professor at the University of Miami School of Law since 1981. "There's going to be substantial amounts of litigation, and it will also be a bonanza for structural engineers and expert witness testimony, which will likely be required in all cases."

Florida

September 29, 2022, 3:20 PM