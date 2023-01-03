New Suit

Thompson Coburn filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Missouri Eastern District Court targeting the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. for allegedly engaging in an unconstitutional enforcement action against a former board chairman for Grand Rivers Community Bank. The suit was filed on behalf of Frank William Bonan II, whom the government agency has targeted for an enforcement proceeding in connection with allegations of engaging in 'unsafe and unsound banking practices.' Bonan contends that the proceeding is unconstitutional, as it violates the Seventh Amendment and is conducted by officers who cannot be removed from their positions due to tenure protections. The case is 4:23-cv-00008, Bonan II v. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation et al.

Government

January 03, 2023, 7:41 PM