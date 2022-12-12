Who Got The Work

Peter T. Tschanz of Littler Mendelson has entered an appearance for Compassus of Indiana I LLC in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was filed Oct. 28 in Indiana Southern District Court by Henn Haworth Cummings & Page on behalf of a plaintiff who contends that he was denied religious accommodation amid mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for employees. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James Patrick Hanlon, is 1:22-cv-02095, Bonadio v. Compassus Of Indiana I, LLC.

Health Care

December 12, 2022, 1:51 PM