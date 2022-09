Who Got The Work

David S. Cohen of Mintzer Sarowitz Zeris Ledva & Meyers has entered an appearance for Lowe's in a pro se lawsuit. The case, which pertains to a parking agreement, was filed Aug. 10 in Pennsylvania Middle District Court by Bob Bolus. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Martin C. Carlson, is 3:22-cv-01244, Bolus v. Lowes Home Centers, LLC.