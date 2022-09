Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Greenberg Traurig on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against biotech company Exactech to Florida Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by attorney Archibald J. Thomas III, seeks separation and severance payments on behalf of former CFO Kerem Bolukbasi, who was allegedly terminated after presenting a cash flow report to the company's board of directors. The case is 1:22-cv-00232, Bolukbasi v. Exactech Inc.

Florida

September 16, 2022, 3:02 PM