Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Wright, Lindsey & Jennings on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Tractor Supply Co., a retail chain for farmers, to Arkansas Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Rainwater, Holt & Sexton on behalf of Martin Noah Boltz. The case is 4:23-cv-00135, Boltz v. Tractor Supply Company.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 16, 2023, 8:09 PM