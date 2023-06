New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Ford Motor Co. was slapped with a consumer class action on Friday in Delaware District Court. The suit, filed by Berger Montague, Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith and Capstone Law, alleges that a fuel pump defect in Ford's 1.0L EcoBoost engine causes sudden engine failure. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00632, Bolton et al. v. Ford Motor Co.

Automotive

June 09, 2023, 5:52 PM

Plaintiffs

Gina Bilotta

Jenny Ptaszek

John Wright

Margaret Vasquez

Marlon Bolton

Scott Martin

Tracey Drotos

Veronica Maldonado

Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith LLP

defendants

Ford Motor Company

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct