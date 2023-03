Who Got The Work

Michael J. Allan of Steptoe & Johnson has entered an appearance for All Terrain All Electric Ltd. and Ross Compton in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, which asserts two patents, was filed Jan. 31 in New York Southern District Court by Foley & Lardner on behalf of Bollinger Motors, an electric truck and SUV manufacturer. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Andrew L. Carter Jr., is 1:23-cv-00811, Bollinger Motors, Inc. v. Compton et al.

Automotive

March 15, 2023, 8:43 AM