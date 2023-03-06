New Suit

Quanta Services, an engineering service provider for the gas and oil industries, and Service Electric Co. were hit with a personal injury lawsuit Monday in West Virginia Southern District Court. The court action was filed by the Masters Law Firm on behalf of a contractor who claims he suffered an electrical shock and underwent cardiac arrest while performing work onsite for the defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00185, Bolling v. Service Electric Company et al.

Construction & Engineering

March 06, 2023, 3:18 PM