New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Mercedes-Benz Group, the German carmaker, and Mercedes-Benz Group AG were slapped with a consumer class action Tuesday in Georgia Northern District Court for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act. The court case, filed by Irby Law, contends that its panoramic sunroofs suffer from a design, manufacturing and/or materials defect that causes the sunroofs to 'spontaneously' shatter under normal driving conditions. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00671, Bolling v. Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC et al.