New Suit - Consumer

Volkswagen, the German automaker, was sued for breach of warranty on Friday in California Southern District Court. The lawsuit was filed by McMillan Law Group on behalf of the purchaser of a 2021 Volkswagen Arteon. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00738, Bolla v. Volkswagen Group of America, Inc.

Automotive

April 22, 2023, 9:52 AM

Plaintiffs

Gabriella Bolla

Plaintiffs

Mcmillan Law Group

defendants

Volkswagen Group of America, Inc.

nature of claim: 890/