Joyce Ackerbaum Cox and Nailah Bowen Casavant of Baker & Hostetler have entered appearances for Marriott Resorts Hospitality Corp. in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The action was filed Feb. 28 in Florida Southern District Court by Robert S. Norell PA on behalf of a house keeping aide, who contends that he was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for complaining to Marriott's corporate office about race discrimination. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Roy K. Altman, is 0:23-cv-60385, Bolivar v. Marriott Resorts Hospitality Corporation.

April 17, 2023, 4:25 AM

Wilin Bolivar

Peterson Legal P.A.

Robert S. Norell P.A.

Marriott Resorts Hospitality Corporation

Baker & Hostetler

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation