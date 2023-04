New Suit - Consumer

Equifax, TransUnion and other defendants were hit with a lawsuit Thursday in North Carolina Western District Court for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The suit was filed by a pro se plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00213, Boles v. Transunion et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 14, 2023, 11:46 AM

Plaintiffs

Kevin Boles

defendants

Equifax

Experian

Transunion

MRS BPO LLC

Radius Global Solutions LLC

nature of claim: 480/over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws