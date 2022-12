Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Bradshaw Fowler Proctor & Fairgrave on Monday removed a product liability lawsuit against Lowe's and Werner Co. to Iowa Southern District Court. The suit, over an allegedly defective ladder, was filed by the Cutler Law Firm on behalf of Jennifer Ann Boldt and Randy Craig Boldt. The case is 4:22-cv-00431, Boldt et al. v. Lowe's Home Centers LLC et al.