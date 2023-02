Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Monday removed a lawsuit against Sysco to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, over alleged disability-based employment discrimination, was filed by attorney Timothy Richardson on behalf of a former Sysco delivery driver. The case is 2:23-cv-00725, Bolds v. Sysco New Orleans, LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

February 27, 2023, 7:04 PM