Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Shook Hardy & Bacon on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against SharkNinja to Illinois Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Hart David Carson on behalf of Allyson Bolden, who was allegedly injured when the blade assembly in a Ninja food processor attachment came loose as the plaintiff was detaching a jammed lid. The case is 1:23-cv-00326, Bolden v. SharkNinja Operating LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 19, 2023, 4:58 PM