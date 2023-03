Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jackson Lewis on Monday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Omni Hotels Management Corp. to Florida Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Wenzel Fenton Cabassa on behalf of a former server who contends that she was sexually harassed by a co-worker. The case is 3:23-cv-00282, Bolden v. Omni Hotels Management Corporation.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

March 13, 2023, 6:29 PM