New Suit - Lemon Law

General Motors was sued Monday in Louisiana Eastern District Court for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act. The court action was filed by attorney Richard C. Dalton on behalf of 2022 General Motor Sierra Denali Ultimate. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02188, Bold v. General Motors LLC.

Automotive

June 26, 2023, 9:55 AM

Plaintiffs

Tacy B. Bold

Plaintiffs

Richard C. Dalton, L.L.C.

defendants

General Motors LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract