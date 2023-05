Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Sun Life Assurance to Minnesota District Court. The complaint, pertaining to disability benefits, was filed by the Fields Law Firm on behalf of Tracey Bokkers. The case is 0:23-cv-01578, Bokkers v. Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada.

Insurance

May 30, 2023, 3:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Tracey Bokkers

Plaintiffs

Fields Law Firm

defendants

Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute