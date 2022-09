New Suit - Contract

BOK Financial sued Nautilus Hyosung America Inc. Friday in Oklahoma Northern District Court for alleged breach of contract. The court action, brought by Frederic Dorwart Lawyers, accuses the defendant of failing to install BOK ATMs properly in accordance with industry standards. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-00425, Bokf, NA v. Nautilus Hyosung America, Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

September 30, 2022, 5:55 PM