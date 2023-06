New Suit

BOK Financial filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Continental Insurance on Thursday in Oklahoma Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Frederic Dorwart, seeks more than $7 million in coverage for at least 118 criminal acts against the plaintiff's ATMs in convenience stores in Oklahoma, Texas, Iowa and Arizona. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00249, BOKF N.A. v. Continental Insurance Co.

Banking & Financial Services

June 22, 2023, 4:44 PM

Plaintiffs

Bokf, NA

Plaintiffs

Frederic Dorwart Lawyers

Frederic Dorwart, Lawyers PLLC

defendants

Continental Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute