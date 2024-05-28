Attorneys from Hall, Estill, Hardwick, Gable, Golden & Nelson have stepped in to defend Russell Keith Daugherty and other defendants in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The complaint was filed April 11 in Oklahoma Northern District Court by Frederic Dorwart Lawyers on behalf of BOK Financial and BOK Financial Securities. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jodi F. Jayne, is 4:24-cv-00160, Bokf, NA et al v. Russell Keith Daugherty and William Cole Daugherty et al.
Banking & Financial Services
May 28, 2024, 5:46 PM