Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Hall, Estill, Hardwick, Gable, Golden & Nelson have stepped in to defend Russell Keith Daugherty and other defendants in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The complaint was filed April 11 in Oklahoma Northern District Court by Frederic Dorwart Lawyers on behalf of BOK Financial and BOK Financial Securities. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jodi F. Jayne, is 4:24-cv-00160, Bokf, NA et al v. Russell Keith Daugherty and William Cole Daugherty et al.

Banking & Financial Services

May 28, 2024, 5:46 PM

Bokf, NA

BOK Financial Securities, Inc.

Frederic Dorwart Lawyers

Douglas B Daugherty, William J Daugherty, and Grant S Daugherty

Russell Keith Daugherty and William Cole Daugherty

Tara Daugherty

Johnson Jones

Barber Bartz

Hall, Estill, Hardwick, Gable, Golden & Nelson

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations