New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Pierre Fabre USA Inc. was hit with a consumer class action Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court. The court action alleges that the company's dry shampoo products contain dangerous amounts of the carcinogenic compound benzene. The lawsuit was filed by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman; Bursor & Fisher; and Kopelowitz Ostrow Ferguson Weiselberg Gilbert. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-06728, Bojko et al v. Pierre Fabre USA Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 01, 2022, 1:02 PM