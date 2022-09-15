New Suit

Barnes & Thornburg filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Wednesday in Georgia Southern District Court on behalf of Bojangles Famous Chicken. The complaint, targeting Encova Mutual Insurance; Houston Casualty Company; and Westfield National Insurance Company, seeks a declaration that the defendant owes a duty to defend and indemnify Bojangles in an underlying lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00124, Boj of Wnc, LLC v. Houston Casualty Company et al.

Insurance

September 15, 2022, 11:44 AM