Boise Schiller Reveals Extraordinary Bonuses for Associates ...

News From Law.com

Boies Schiller Flexner this morning revealed bonuses for associates, with some senior associates earning as much as $165,000 if they bill more than 2600 hours, according to a Tuesday memo seen by American Lawyer. The firm is offering year-end bonuses, starting with $15,000 for the class of 2022 and going to $115,000 for the class of 2015 and above. The scale roughly matches the bonuses announced by Baker & McKenzie earlier this month and is in line with the Cravath bonuses last year.

November 29, 2022, 11:57 AM