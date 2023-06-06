New Suit - Employment

Levi Strauss and other defendants were sued Monday in California Northern District Court over alleged employment law breaches. The court action was brought by Boies Schiller Flexner on behalf of Julia Bois, a former director of US Consumer Marketing, who contends that she was forced to resign after being subjected to a hostile work environment, increased workload and overlooked for a promotion due to being pregnant. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-02772, Bois v. Levi Strauss & Co. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 06, 2023, 6:14 AM

Plaintiffs

Julia Bois

Plaintiffs

Boies Schiller Flexner

defendants

Levi Strauss & Co.

Lauren Uchrin

Stacey Doren

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches