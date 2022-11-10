Boies Schillers Good Deed: Litigators Spent Decades Working ...

News From Law.com

After nearly two decades of uncertainty as to whether their pro bono effort would succeed, the effort has paid off for three Boies Schiller Flexner litigators in Florida. A federal judge granted an amended settlement agreement that allocates hundreds of millions of dollars in state money to improve access to medical and dental care for millions of Florida children on Medicaid. Stuart Singer, Carl Goldfarb and Sashi C. Bach, partners at Boies Schiller Flexner in Fort Lauderdale, were lead counsel for the plaintiffs.

Government

November 10, 2022, 2:44 PM