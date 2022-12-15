Boies Schiller Targets Florida for Its 2 2023 Partner Promot...

News From Law.com

Boies Schiller Flexner has announced it promoted two attorneys to partner in its South Florida offices along with appointing six others as counsel throughout the firm's other U.S. offices. The elevation of Corey Gray in Fort Lauderdale and Laselve Harrison in Miami, effective at the start of 2023 comes as the firm seeks to recover from several years of talent losses. Since its peak of 320 attorneys in 2017 and 2018, the firm has since almost halved to 166 attorneys in 2021, according to ALM Compass data.

Florida

December 15, 2022, 2:57 PM