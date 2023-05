News From Law.com

Boies Schiller Flexner announced it is welcoming back a former associate after a stint at the Florida Solicitor General's Office. Former Deputy Solicitor General Evan Ezray is set to rejoin Boies Schiller's Fort Lauderdale office with a focus on appellate and complex commercial litigation.

May 01, 2023, 6:24 PM

