Martin De Luca, a former Kobre & Kim partner, is joining Boies Schiller Flexner's global investigations and white collar defense practice. De Luca will mostly be based out of Boies Schiller's offices in New York and Miami, handling white collar investigations and other related issues for high net-worth clients.

September 07, 2023, 11:04 AM

