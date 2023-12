News From Law.com International

U.S.-based law firm Boies Schiller Flexner has opened up shop in Rome. The new office in the Italian capital is the firm's second within the European Union and comes two years after the disputes specialist launched in Milan. Two partners, Natalia Bagnato and Simone Grassi, and three associates have joined the practice—all from the Italian firm RP Legal & Tax, according to their LinkedIn profiles.

December 01, 2023, 9:29 AM

