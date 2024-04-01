Boies Schiller Flexner Bounces Back With Revenue, Head Count...

News From Law.com

For the first time since 2018, revenue and headcount are up at Boies Schiller Flexner as the litigation shop reported $246 million in gross revenue for 2023. The figure represents an 11.8% gain over 2022, while the firm's full-time equivalent headcount of 153 is three lawyers higher. Profits per equity partner rose 1.3% to $2.5 million. Boies Schiller peaked at 320 lawyers and $420 million in gross revenue in 2018 before a tumultuous succession plan and controversial representations of Theranos and Harvey Weinstein cut headcount and revenue roughly in half over the following three years.

