Boies Schiller Flexner Bounces Back With Revenue, Head Count...

For the first time since 2018, revenue and headcount are up at Boies Schiller Flexner as the litigation shop reported $246 million in gross revenue for 2023. The figure represents an 11.8% gain over 2022, while the firm's full-time equivalent headcount of 153 is three lawyers higher. Profits per equity partner rose 1.3% to $2.5 million. Boies Schiller peaked at 320 lawyers and $420 million in gross revenue in 2018 before a tumultuous succession plan and controversial representations of Theranos and Harvey Weinstein cut headcount and revenue roughly in half over the following three years.

April 01, 2024, 2:56 PM

