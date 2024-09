News From Law.com

A former Boies Schiller & Flexner lawyer is rejoining the firm after just two years away. Peter Skinner, who was a partner at the firm from 2015 to 2022, is coming back to the firm's New York office from Morrison & Foerster. Boies Schiller also added Andrew Smith from his position as senior counsel at Holland & Knight in Washington, D.C., the firm said Thursday.

September 26, 2024, 2:58 PM