Who Got The Work

David W. Sar of Brooks, Pierce, McLendon, Humphrey & Leonard has entered an appearance for Bluboho Inc. in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The case, filed Jan. 11 in North Carolina Western District Court by Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick on behalf of boutique retailer BohoBlu LLC, accuses Bluboho of using a trademark that is confusingly similar to BohoBlu’s trademarks and that has created actual confusion with customers mistakenly believing the parties are affiliated. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert J. Conrad Jr., is 3:23-cv-00016, BohoBlu, LLC v. Bluboho Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 24, 2023, 9:15 AM

