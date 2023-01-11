New Suit - Trademark

Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Wednesday in North Carolina Western District Court on behalf of boutique retailer BohoBlu LLC. The complaint accuses Bluboho Inc. of using a trademark that is confusingly similar to BohoBlu’s trademarks and that has created actual confusion with customers mistakenly believing the parties are affiliated. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00016, BohoBlu, LLC v. Bluboho Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 11, 2023, 6:07 PM