Who Got The Work

James C. Morris and Jacqueline M. Duvall of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani have stepped in to defend Landmark Hospital of Columbia in a pending qui tam lawsuit. The action was filed Jan. 17 in Missouri Western District Court by LG Law on behalf of a former chief clinical officer. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool, is 2:23-cv-04016, Bohlken v. Landmark Hospital of Columbia, LLC.

Health Care

March 03, 2023, 7:11 AM