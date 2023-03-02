New Suit - Consumer Class Action

ConAgra Brands was hit with a consumer class action Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court over the labeling of its seafood products. The suit contends that the defendant's seafood products are falsely labeled as 'certified sustainable seafood.' According to the complaint, ConAgra uses fishing practices that harm ocean ecosystems. The class is represented Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman; Pearson Warshaw LLP; and Kresch Legal Services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01298, Bohen et al v. Conagra Brands, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

